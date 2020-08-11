Three North Korean soldiers arrested for dancing to BTS choreography

Recently, three North Korean soldiers in their 20's were reportedly arrested because they were influenced by South Korea. They were arrested while on the tour of Mt. Baekdu with the North Korean army. The soldiers are currently waiting for their punishment on the crime of dancing the choreography of BTS' "Blood, Sweat, and Tears."

According to sources inside the news outlet, DailyNK, the incident occurred at Sokhu Station in South Hamgyong Province on the night of August 5th. Like a scene from 'Crash Landing On You,' a train bound for Hyesan from Pyongyang suddenly stopped due to a power outage and three soldiers from the air force division danced in the train during an entertainment event. Suddenly, members of the Defense Security Agency (former Security Command) dragged the three soldiers away.



The mood in the train turned tense as units of the security guards were sent to take the soldiers away. The reason the soldiers were escorted by the security guard after the decision of the propaganda worker of the General Political Bureau and the director of the Bureau of Security Affairs was that the soldiers were influenced by "decadent South Korean propaganda".



The unit is also said to have been put on a state of emergency because the soldiers had a "completely rotten state of mind" and all three men were exemplary soldiers in service and training.



During the investigation, the soldiers claimed that they did not know that the dance was a South Korean dance. They stated that they had learned this dance from within the unit and was only copying a dance known as the "Exciting Boy Scout Dance" that was popular in the North Korean society.



However, this is a difficult situation for the North Korean army. This incident took place while soldiers of other units were watching. Also, senior officials from the General Political Bureau and the Security Bureau took issue with it. Now, the results of this incident will be reported in detail to the superiors.



For this reason, some in the military state that the incident is not a simple matter to be passed on. The whole North Korean military can be up for assessment as this incident surfaces.

However, some netizens question this incident as they state, "How can the North Korean security guards pinpoint a South Korean singer's song 'Blood, Sweat, and Tears' just by seeing the movements without ever seeing or listening to the song?" However, it was revealed that there is a specialized department that watches external videos including K-pop videos for three hours a week in the security bureau.

