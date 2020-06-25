6

TOO drops comeback scheduler for 2nd mini album 'Running TOOgether'

TOO has dropped their comeback scheduler!

This rookie group will make their comeback soon with a 2nd mini album titled 'Running TOOgether'. After making their debut through Mnet's 'World Klass', TOO has proven their top notch performance skills recently on 'Road To Kingdom'. According to the scheduler, the boy group will release the album trailer on June 29, followed by a series of concept photos and extra preview footage.

Stay tuned for more details! The official 2nd mini album will be released on July 15 at 6 PM KST. 

 

