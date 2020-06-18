Netizens talk about the legendary visuals of female idols when they were 20

A popular community post has netizens discussing the legendary visuals from top girl group members.

The post shows footage of current and former idols who are known for their visuals while they were promoting at age 20.

Candidates include:

Jiyeon performing T-ARA's "Sexy Love"

YoonA performing Girls' Generation's "Gee"

Sohee in Wonder Girls' "Be My Baby" music video

Krystal in f(x)'s "Rum Pum Pum Pum" music video

Suzy performing miss A's "Hush"

Na-Eun in A Pink's "No No No" music video

Chaeyeon performing DIA's "On the Road"



Seolhyun in AOA's "Like A Cat" music video

Tzuyu performing TWICE's "Yes or Yes"

Naeun performing April's "Oh! My Mistake"





Although list only lists some of the gorgeous female idols out there, netizens unanimously agree that all the idols have amazing visuals. Comments include:

"Jiyeon is so pretty."

"Suzy is queen."

"Tzuyu is most idol-like while Seolhyun and YoonA give off actress vibes."

"They're so young in these gifs. That's amazing."

"20..."

"Krystal... insane visuals."

Do you agree with this list? Who are some female idols you would add?