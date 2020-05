VICTON's Hanse and Sejun shine in new teaser images for 'Mayday'.

The two members continue the group's growth by showing off their individual charm in their individual teaser images. The delicate coloring and beautiful outfits truly highlight the members' potential, and fans can't wait to see what they have planned for their latest comeback.

Check out all the pictures below and stay tuned for VICTON's comeback on June 2nd.