ARMYs are celebrating the birthday of V's dog online.

The hashtags #KingYeontanDay and #HappyBirthdayTannie are trending worldwide as fans celebrate Yeontan's birthday. Yeontan is a black and tan Pomeranian belonging to BTS's V. Yeontan, which means charcoal, is a familiar face as he is present in many photos posted by BTS.

Why do I love Yeontan? Because he's a reflection of Taehyung's kindness..Taehyung chose to adopt instead of buy & went for guidance on raising a dog well.. BTS members love Tannie too, showing how close the members are 💜🐶 #KingYeontanDay #우리탄이_우리태형_오래오래 pic.twitter.com/ql3ZVJnJmx — Winter StrawVerry❄🍓 (@winterVerry1230) September 6, 2019