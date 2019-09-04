Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Dara stuns with a girl crush look she posted on Twitter + preparing to release something?

Dara is here with a trendy look that reminds all fans that she's a true queen.

The popular star uploaded a series of photos on her Twitter account that scream girl crush all over! She is seen wearing an all black outfit and a half up pony tail, along with some big hoop earrings. Dara is definitely known for her more feminine looks but she definitely kills this as well! The caption also states "done", indicating that she has perhaps participated in shooting something. Many fans wish it were a comeback. 

Check out the rest of the photos in her Twitter post. Which one is your favorite? 

Kako_Kpop37 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

Bias maravilhosa! <3 <3 <3

jokbal_is_yum1,993 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

Well, either a release or she's been picked as the face/rep for some new actionwear.

<3<3<3<3

