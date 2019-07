Seventeen is gearing up to release a digital single and the group has started revealing teaser images for their members!

Mingyu, Dino, Joshua, Seungkwan, Woozi, and The8 look chic and charming in blue and white themed outfits. The boys seem to be utilizing a blue sheet to accentuate their poses as well.

The name of the single has yet to be revealed but it seems like the group is slowly showing what they've been preparing for their fans. Are you ready for the group's comeback?