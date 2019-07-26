JBJ95 is sentimental in latest image teaser for 'SPARK'





JBJ95 is dropping their third mini-album 'SPARK' soon and their teaser images are definitely reminiscent of a romantic summer movie!

The latest image is similar to a movie poster and shows the two members looking sentimentally into the camera. The quotes written on the image seem to be giving fans a sneak peek at the lyrics on the album! Both Takada Kenta and Kim Sang Kyun look like the ideal leads to have in a romantic love triangle.

Are you excited to see the group make a comeback?