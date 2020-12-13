[TW] Hoodie featuring child rapist Cho Doo Soon's face sparks intense dialogue

[Trigger Warning]

A hoodie featuring the face of child rapid Cho Doo Soon has sparked intense criticism.

A designer posted a photo of a hoodie featuring the battered face of the child rapist, who has been recently released. The designer explained that he should never be forgiven or forgotten. However, the design received much criticism, saying that the designer crossed a line and that this was just hurting the victim and her family even more. The design has since then been pulled down, with the designer explaining that they were going to donate the proceeds from the hoodie to help sexual assault victims.

What do you think about the hoodie?