Netizens say YG Entertainment treats their artists the best and provides the best accommodations

YG Entertainment has been known as the top three entertainment agencies in Korea as it produced many of the top K-Pop idol groups.

YG Entertainment has also known to have the best treatment for its artists and have the best accommodations for them. Recently, netizens and fans have been discussing how well YG Entertainment treats its artists.

One netizen created a post in an online community talking about how the members of idol groups such as WINNER, iKON, and even BLACKPINK all have their own individual rooms. The netizen who created the post stated that the members of the YG idol groups were able to have their separate room since debut. Many netizens were also surprised to hear that the members of the rookie group TREASURE were able to have their own room as the group lives in two separate houses.

It is widely known that idol group members share rooms with at least one member, if not two other members, as they live in one house together. However, netizens were amazed by how YG Entertainment provides separate living space for their artists.

The netizen praised YG Entertainment for having the best treatment for their artist when it comes to hair, makeup, and style. The netizen also pointed out that YG Entertainment pays its artists the quickest.

Netizens' Commented:

"I think YG Entertainment is the hardest place to debut. The company is really strict with training."

"I heard they have three houses for TREASURE members. four members live in each house so they can each get their own rooms."



"WINNER has two rooms that each member can use."



"I think BLACKPINK's hair and makeup artists are the best."



"I know YG doesn't have a good image right now, but the company is good at producing groups and music videos for sure."

"Yeah, YG really does have a good treatment for their artists after they debut."

"I heard TREASURE lives in a really good place right now, where they can see the Han River."

"I think YG artist has this aura that no one can copy. Like Big Bang and 2NE1, they were the best."



"I think being a YG trainee is hard, but after being an artist is really good."

