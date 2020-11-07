Korean netizens are split over Joe Biden winning the US Presidential election

All eyes were on the U.S. presidential election as President Donald Trump ran for re-election against former Vice-President Joe Biden this year, and now that Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, Korean netizens shared their thoughts.



On November 7th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for announcing the 46th president of the U.S. Over 400 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, and while the majority opinion supported Biden some diverted from the mainstream thoughts.

Some of the comments are: "Obama must be ecstatic now that he has a puppet in the white house."

"Can Trump be a full-time YouTuber already? He has so much potential as an attention-hungry YouTuber."

"Good day"

"How can I love Biden...I just f*ing hate Trump lol"

"Congrats to the United States"

"I have a bad feeling that this is not going to benefit Korea anyway"

"I'm just really happy it's not Trump"

"Oh wow nice. Now send that clown to jail"





