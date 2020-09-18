Korean American YouTuber says she was told "to go back to Wuhan" at a restaurant in California

Recently, a man in the U.S. made racist remarks towards two Korean American sisters who were eating at a restaurant. The caucasian man told the two women to "Go back to Wuhan".



In the United States, violence and discrimination against Asians have continued to rise since the outbreak of the COVID19.





The incident took place at a beach-side restaurant in Califonia when a caucasian man raised his voice at two women. One of the women argued back, "no, you called us Wuhan when we walked in…" in which the man continued his racism stating, "Go back to Wuhan". When asked why he would say such a thing, the man responded, "I don’t speak Chinese, I don’t know what you’re talking about".



The two sisters complained to the restaurant and stated, "He came to me just now, if he's not going to be removed from the restaurant, we are literally posting this (on social media)".



Even after the two sisters complained to the restaurant, there was no action taken against the man. The girls were just served desserts on the house.



One of the sisters involved in the incident is YouTuber Sophia Chang. She's an influencer with over 540,000 followers on Instagram. As soon as she uploaded the video, there was much commotion in the online community.

It was later revealed that this man is James Hilbrant, an employee of Prudential Insurance. As the man's identity was revealed and the controversy heightened, the insurance company made a statement stating, "Prudential has zero-tolerance for discrimination. This matter will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action will be taken."





Prudential has zero tolerance for discrimination and takes allegations about an incident in Newport Beach very seriously. This matter will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action will be taken, as warranted. — Prudential (@Prudential) September 15, 2020



In the United States, hate crimes against Asians continue since the pandemic of the COVID19 began in Wuhan.



At a NY Store, a Korean employee was assaulted when he asked a customer to wear a mask in the store. On the subway, a man sprayed an Asian man stating he has to get rid of the virus.



There has been a reported 3,000 cases of verbal and physical abuse against Asians. In the end, the U.S. House of Representatives had to pass a resolution condemning such actions as racism against Asians surged. However, most of the members of the Republican party voted against the resolution. As a fellow Republican, President Trump had previously called the COVID19 a "Chinese virus".



