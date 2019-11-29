Beauty Creator Tina Yong's Favorite K-Beauty Items

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

Korean beauty and skincare have made its way into the global beauty industry and it’s definitely more than just the hype! K-Beauty stands out from many expensive high-end beauty products because of its affordability, yet it produces equally effective or even greater results, which are formulated using high-quality, natural, and skin-loving ingredients from around the world. In addition, each product offers your skin the most benefits —⁠ whether it’s moisturization, whitening, skin regeneration, wrinkle prevention, or anti-aging treatments. Investing in K-Beauty is indeed an effective way to take care of your skin, making you look and feel good from the inside out.



Tons of bankable influencers, YouTubers, and other beauty aficionados from different parts of the globe already ditched their luxury skincare and have finally switched to K-Beauty. Ever wondered how your favorite influencers keep their skin looking so flawless and radiant? Tina Yong, one of the world’s most popular beauty content creator, swears by on her most recommended K-Beauty products that will help you beautifully get through winter. Check out her top 5 picks below:





1. BRING GREEN Artemisia pH Balance Cleansing Foam 200 mL

Are you searching for a hypoallergenic cleanser that effectively removes fine dust and dirt without irritating your skin? Formulated with Artemisia Capillaris Thunberg Extract and dried Mugwort Leaf Powder, this cleansing foam creates a soothing lather that gently exfoliates and deeply moisturizes skin. Safe even for the most sensitive skin.



2. Fillimilli Pore Cleansing Silicone Dual Brush

Perfect for getting rid of clogged pores and excess sebum, this dual-sided brush comes with microfine bristles on one side for deep pore cleansing and a flexible silicone brush on the other for gentle exfoliation and soothing skin massage.





3. goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Toner Pad Double Edition Special Set

A great addition to your daily skincare routine, this toner is gently formulated with green tangerine extracts which are great in removing dead skin cells and improving skin texture. Can be used even on sensitive skin.







4. Abib Gummy Sheet Mask Heartleaf Sticker 27ml

Whether you’ve got dry, oily, sensitive, or combination skin type, these gummy sheet masks are surely a must-have! With heartleaf extracts that calm irritated skin and reduce inflammation, you need these face masks on standby for skincare emergencies.

5. Shingmulnara Oxygen Water Tone Up Sun Cushion #01 White

As skin experts agree that sun protection is important in keeping a healthy skin, this sun cushion is your next-level sunscreen that you can apply either as a makeup primer or finisher. Enriched with oxygenated water from Jeju Island and Water Pumping Complex yet free from harmful chemicals, it gently calms sun-exposed skin while revealing a more dewy and healthier complexion.

Now that the secret to a healthy, flawless skin has been revealed, you surely want to know where you can snag these holy grail K-Beauty products, right? Search no more because you can get these skincare gems (and so much more) at OLIVE YOUNG Global —⁠ just right in time for their Black Friday event!

OLIVE YOUNG Global will be having its first Black Friday event from 11/24 7 AM PST until 12/01 7 AM PST, and the sale is going to be huge! You can enjoy up to 60% off on all items, which means you can still save some bucks for your New Year’s Eve outfit, while flaunting your best skin ever! In addition, you will receive a lucky box gift for spending $100 or more during the event, and that’s definitely a steal! Give your skin a treat and stock up on all your K-Beauty needs during the OLIVE YOUNG Black Friday Event.

Visit www.oliveyoung.com and start adding items to your wishlist today!





[DISCLOSURE: This article is sponsored by OLIVE YOUNG.]