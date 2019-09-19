7

Luna under fire for selling makeup products on Instagram that netizens believe copied other brand's designs

Luna is currently under some controversy for promoting and selling makeup products that netizens believe copied other brands' designs.

• 2019.9.17 AM10 ~ 2019.9.19 PM11:30 루루 두번째 공구 시작 !!❤️🧡💛 파스시나 반사쿠션 예고✨✨ 촉촉한 타입의 쿠션으로 얇고 투명하게, 화사한 피부 표현이 특징이에요💙 ⭐️⭐️기존에 쿠션이 너무 두껍고 무거운 느낌이 드셨다면, 파스시나 쿠션은 유리알 처럼 반짝이는 피부 표현이 가능!! 물광피부 !! ✨✨⭐️ 루루는 피부가 까만편이어서 소량씩 사용하고 있어용 😚 ✨처음 개봉하고 사용하실땐 에센스 양이 많기 때문에 소량씩!! 한번씩만 발라주세요✨ 완벽커버는 힘들지만 하루종일 깐달걀 피부로 완성! 톤은 베이지베이스이며 피부가 밝으신분들이나 21호 쓰시는 분들은 무난하게 사용하실수 있고 23호 쓰시는 분은 소량씩 사용해주세요! ✔️ 자외선/미백/주름개선 3중 기능성 (SPF 50+ / PA+++) 📍쿠션 공구 구성 1. 파스시나 쿠션 (본품+리필) 4만원대 2. 쿠션 리필 (1개입) 2만원대 3. 퍼프 (2개입) 17일 10시 오픈입니당 ⭐️⭐️ @lunaroom6

The former SM Entertainment vocalist has been posting promotional content selling fashion and beauty products via her personal Instagram and her new account lunaroom6. However, many fans and netizens alike have been expressing their disappointment, stating: 

"These are clearly copied products. I don't know why she would do this."

"This is literally a rip off the Armani cushion design and it's not any cheaper either. She's really shameless."

"She seems obsessed with making money if you look at her Instagram."

"Are you singer Luna? When did you become an Instagram sellout?"

What are your thoughts?

Isratjahan235 pts
15 minutes ago

She is really desperate.

0

dru4sf9377 pts
20 minutes ago

i googled armani cushion and YEP

