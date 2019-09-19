Luna under fire for selling makeup products on Instagram that netizens believe copied other brand's designs





Luna is currently under some controversy for promoting and selling makeup products that netizens believe copied other brands' designs.

The former SM Entertainment vocalist has been posting promotional content selling fashion and beauty products via her personal Instagram and her new account lunaroom6. However, many fans and netizens alike have been expressing their disappointment, stating:

"These are clearly copied products. I don't know why she would do this."

"This is literally a rip off the Armani cushion design and it's not any cheaper either. She's really shameless."

"She seems obsessed with making money if you look at her Instagram."

"Are you singer Luna? When did you become an Instagram sellout?"

What are your thoughts?