Posted by haydn-an 1 hour ago

Three people dead and six in serious condition from an explosion at a cosmetic factory

Three people have died, with six severely injured from an explosion accident that occurred at 4:12 PM on November 19th.

On this day, the Incheon Fire Department reported that a fire broke out on the second floor of a cosmetic manufacturing factory in Gojan-dong, Nadong-gu, Incheon.

The fire department deployed the first fire trucks at 5:22 PM after receiving the reports.

It was revealed that an explosion during work hours caused the fire.

The factory employees quickly ran when the explosion occurred, but unfortunately, three employees were killed.

At the time of the report, the employees stated that there was a fire from the second floor.

In total, 140 firemen and emergency personnel were deployed with multiple fire trucks. Currently, the polices are investigating the exact circumstances that caused the explosion.

3

taeswife06136,840 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

RIP to those who passed, hope the factory has better safety regulations after this.

2

quark1239514,371 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I hope those who are injured recover and no one else passes. Up

