23

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former FIESTAR member Cheska says she was under slave contract that ruined her life & felt suicidal due to relationship with members

AKP STAFF

Former FIESTAR member Cheska opened up about her K-pop experience during a Twitch stream AMA.

After debuting with FIESTAR in 2012, Cheska left the girl group 2 years later in 2014, and it seems she didn't have the best experience during her time as an idol star. In a Twitch live stream, she revealed a number of surprising allegations about a lack of transparency from her label about finances, a 7-year slave contract, her lack of friends as a K-pop idol, suicidal feelings, and more. She further stated that she had no desire to debut with FIESTAR but was forced to under her contract.

Cheska expressed, "I wanted to leave ever since I started, but I couldn't because I was under a 7-year contract," and "I decided to leave K-pop when I found out no matter how hard I tried with the members to be very close with each other. That's when I found out I had to leave before I ended up killing myself because that's what I was going to do."  


Watch a video of her live stream below.

 

  1. FIESTAR
  2. Cheska
31 13,196 Share 92% Upvoted

8

makosjh109 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

idk if she spilled the tea or whatever... But okay cheska, go off

Share

7

deadfished1 pt 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

poor soul, wish her the best

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS V BLACK SWAN FOCUSED FANCAM
47 minutes ago   3   134

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND