Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Video footage shows the stepmother was staring at her phone while her stepson was rushed to hospital + the father is a suspected accomplice

Netizens are enraged by a CCTV footage that showed the stepmother was staring at her phone while her stepson was rushed to the hospital. Further, it is suspected the father was her accomplice. 


On June 4, the Cheonan Seobuk Police Station in Chungnam stated that the 9-year-old boy was hooked to a ventilator and passed away on June 3rd at 6 PM. The stepmother has been arrested by the authorities for child abuse and the father is also under police investigation as a suspected accomplice. Although the father was away from home during the time of the incident, the evidence shows this wasn't the first time the boy was abused. 

The records show the boy went to the ER on May 5th, and the doctor has reported to the authorities for child abuse. However, the police sent the boy back home on the grounds he did not want to be separated from his parents.  

Netizens are enraged by the nonchalant attitude of the stepmother while her stepson was rushed to the hospital and the authority's decision to send him back to his abusive parents. 

its so hard for me to believe that there are such awful heartless people in the world

1

So she disciplined the boy by shoving him in a suitcase and when he urinated on himself inside the suitcase she punished him by putting him in a smaller suitcase.

Where I live, she could get the death penalty for that.

The fact that the father was also complicit in the death of his own son defies logic.

However the fact that the authorities knew about the abuse and sent him back home to it is unconscionable. Everyone in that child's life failed him.

