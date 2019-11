HINAPIA have dropped their debut music video for "DRIP"!



The MV follows a dynamic concept with the HINAPIA members giving all their charisma. As previously reported, 5-member girl group HINAPIA includes former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Minkyung (Roa), Kyungwon (Yooha), and Yebin as well as new addition Bada.



What do you think of HINAPIA's "DRIP" MV?