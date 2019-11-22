0

Girl's Day's Minah reveals a live performance video for 'Butterfly'

Girl's Day's Minah has revealed a live performance video for "Butterfly".

In the video above, Minah gives fans a bare vocal performance of her new song. "Butterfly" is about a special someone who gives you butterflies in an unexpected way, and it's the singer's first solo release since "No Other Way" in November of 2017.

Watch Minah's live performance video of "Butterfly" above, and check out the MV here if you missed it.

