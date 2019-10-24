K-Pop Star Inspired Makeup x OLIVE YOUNG Global

K-Pop stars have been displaying insanely beautiful makeup looks we've ever seen. If you’re looking for K-Beauty products to mimic your favorite idol’s look, OLIVE YOUNG is here to help! From new and upcoming makeup trends to all-time favorites of beauty YouTubers, OLIVE YOUNG is the place to find all your K-Beauty needs. We’ve rounded up the best K-Beauty items for you to ace that gorgeous look!

OLIVE YOUNG is a major health and beauty store that offers easy access to the actual K-Beauty products that your favorite K-Pop idols use. Achieve their trendy makeup looks with these much-coveted K-Beauty brands at OLIVE YOUNG!

1. CLIO

CLIO is a fascinating brand that boasts professional makeup products that are widely used by K-Pop idols. They are popularly known for their worth-the-hype large eyeshadow palettes, long-lasting lip tints, high coverage foundations, and so much more!

2. Colorgram: TOK

Colorgram:TOK has some of the best lip tints, blushers, and eyeshadow palettes loved by popular Korean girl groups including the gorgeous damsels of IZ*ONE. Channel your inner K-Pop star by achieving that ethereal, Korean goddess look you’ve always wanted.





3. peripera

Achieve the ‘No Makeup’ makeup look with peripera. Their plumping lipsticks, eye-widening mascaras, and natural-looking eyebrow fillers help you finish your everyday makeup in just 5 minutes!



4. rom&nd

Upscale from being plain to looking bold and alluring by flaunting a sultry makeup look. From non-drying matte lipsticks with high color payoff to smokey eyeshadow palettes, rom&nd has it!



5. Fillimilli

For a no-streak application and seamless makeup adherence, look no further than Fillimilli’s beauty brushes. The brand also offers high-quality beauty tools such as fringe rollers, cotton puffs, sponges, and false eyelashes.

So, what makes OLIVE YOUNG Global stand out from other run-of-the-mill beauty stores? For starters, OLIVE YOUNG Global is a one-stop-shop for all your K-Beauty needs. By shopping on their site, you can get everything you need in one convenient purchase! Plus, global free shipping applies on all orders over $50, so you can have the best K-Beauty products shipped directly to your door at no additional cost.

If you're strapped for cash but badly needing a beauty overhaul, you're in luck! OLIVE YOUNG Global is having a special October promotion where shoppers can enjoy up to 40% off sale for 5 days! Get ready to stock up on your favorite products by shopping on their global website. This special promotion will start at 8 am on October 24 (PST), so be sure to make your shopping list now and act fast!



Disclosure: This article is sponsored by OLIVE YOUNG.