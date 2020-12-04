A student showed up in a hazmat suit to take the College Scholastic Ability Exam

A student caught the public's attention when he appeared at the 2021 College Scholastic Ability Test location wearing a hazmat suit.

The student appeared in the full white hazmat suit at the Bupyeong High School in Bupyeong-gu, Incheon, on the morning of December 3rd.

The student's photos were released on various social networking sites as the media showed the student wearing the full white suit that is reminiscent of the one worn by the medical staff as he wore a mask and plastic gloves as he entered the test site.

In addition, the interview with the student who wore protective clothing has gained attention.



The interview was released on SBS 8 news as the student revealed his reasons for being fully suited for the exam.

Student Jo Han Bum stated, "I wanted to protect my health so I decided to wear the hazmat suit. I don't know if it will be allowed, but if I can't, then I'll just take the suit off, but I wore it as a preventative measure."

As netizens came across the student's interview and photos, many have cheered him on, wishing him luck on the exam.



Meanwhile, the quarantine authorities urged the students to refrain from eating out or going out after the exam and keep to the quarantine guidelines.

