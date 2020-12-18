A man in his 40s was arrested on charges of stealing an ambulance because he was late to meet his friend

A man in his 40s was arrested for stealing an ambulance that was stopped at the side of the road for emergency assistance.

On December 18th, the Yeonsu Police Station stated they were investigating a man in his 40s on charges of theft and unlicensed driving under the Road Traffic Act. The man was arrested when he stole a 119 (emergency number in Korea) ambulance truck that was parked on the road near Juan Station in Michuhol-gu, Incheon, at around 11:35 AM KST.



Immediately, police and fire authorities tracked down the ambulance via GPS location tracker on the truck and arrested the man who was driving in Songdo International City, Yeonsu-gu, at around 12:25 PM on the same day.





The man explained, "I was supposed to meet a friend in Seoul but I was late and had no money. I saw the ambulance truck parked and checked that there was no one in the car, so I stole it."

News1 reported on the same day that the man who stole the vehicle was suffering from a mental illness and was being treated at a hospital. At the time of the incident, the man did not have a license because it was revoked and he was not under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.



