Korean students send 3,600 hand written letters to the citizens of Berlin who protected the Statue of Peace

The Statue of Peace in Berlin, Germany, was on the verge of being demolished due to Japan's protest. However, the demolition was put on hold due to the opposition from the local citizens and civic groups in Germany.

As a sign of gratitude, Korean students have handwritten 3,600 letters thanking those who helped protect the Statue of Peace in Berlin.



Few dozens of students sit down in a classroom to write letters expressing gratitude towards the citizens and civic group in Germany.

This letter shows the appreciation to the German citizens who have protected the Statue of Peace that was almost demolished.



One student stated, "I was delighted and proud that my friends, who didn't know much about the Statue of Peace, were able to show interest in the monument through this activity."



The handwritten letter relay not only spread to the students, but it also spread to the district office staff and residents. Many residents of Seoungbuk district and the district office staff members also participated and wrote letters of appreciation.







Twenty-six schools in the region participated in the activity, including seven elementary schools along with nineteen middle and high schools. The letters totaled 3,600 letters.



The original copies of the letter will be delivered by mail to Germany but will also be published in a book form.



The letters and books will be delivered to the Mitte borough by the 'Korea Council' that lead this campaign.





Han Hung Hwa, the representative of the 'Korea Council,' stated, "We will be delivering the letters to the mayor of Mitte, and we will also be displaying these letters at the museum since it pertains to the Statue of Peace."



The installation deadline for the Statue of Peace is August 14th of next year.

However, discussions for permanent installation of the Statue of Peace is underway as the Mitte borough council held a meeting on the 5th of this month.



In addition, Korean students are adding strength to civil diplomacy to protect the Statue of Peace as they continuously send letters of protest against the Japanese local governments and civic groups that want to demolish the Statue of Peace around the world.



