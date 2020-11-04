Korean netizens excited that Joe Biden might win the US Presidential election

Even Korean netizens wait anxiously for the results of the US presidential election.

All the eyes are on the US presidential election as President Trump ran for re-election against former Vice-President Joe Biden this year. People from all around the world have taken interest in the election wondering who will be moving into the White House for the next four years.

Currently, Korean netizens are following the vote count and are excited as it currently appears that Joe Biden is winning the election. One Korean netizen posted on an online community the results of the Michigan 2020 General results in which Joe Biden is in the lead.

Many Korean netizens are hoping and wishing that Joe Biden will be able to win this presidential election.

Netizens' Commented:

"I really hope Biden wins. Biden is better for Korea's economy as well."

"Seems like Biden will win."



"Biden will be better for the American government. Bye Trump."



"Hope Biden wins!"



"Wow, the non-liar, non-racist is actually winning."



"Too bad for Trump. Hope he loses."

"I actually hope Trump wins. lololol."



