A man in his 40s commits suicide after being caught with a video from the 'Nth Telegram Chatroom'

It was reported that a man in his 40s, who was under police investigation for possessing sexually exploited videos, took his own life. While police investigated sexual-exploitation sharing issues such as the Nth Telegram chatrooms, they expanded their investigation to hundreds of people. Police began investigating the free users of the Nth Telegram chatrooms, and there has been an individual who took his own life.



In North Jeolla Province, Jinan Police Station stated on November 10, that a man in his 40s, who was under police investigation for possession of videos of sexual exploitation of children and adolescents, took his own life in his car. Police discovered the man deceased in his car when they were dispatched after receiving a report on November 8th. At the time of the discovery, the man had already been dead for about three days. The police believe that there is no suspicion of foul play when comprehensively examining the situation of the car. No suicide note was found.



Police raided the man on the 16th of last month on charges of possessing videos of sexual exploitation of children and adolescents. The police conducted additional investigations on the October 27th, when they found data related to the Nth Telegram chatroom scandal in the man's hard drive. A week later, the man took his own life. He was reportedly extremely worried about the fact that his family was informed of his charges.



However, this is not the first time a suspect has made an extreme choice to take his own life. On the 21st of last month, another man B (age 22), who is believed to be a non-paying member of the Nth Telegram chatroom, was found dead at his home in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. B was found to be a free member of the Nth telegram chatroom by the police and booked as a suspect. He had been informed to come to the police station for questioning on October 23rd.



Also, in April, a 40-year-old man, C, jumped from Yeongdong Bridge in Seoul. He was found dead on the Han River north of Cheongdam Bridge. C reportedly wrote in his suicide note, saying, "I feel guilty because of the Nth Telegram chatroom incident." The next day, a 28-year-old man, D, was found dead in an apartment in Incheon with a suicide note as well. Earlier, D reportedly visited the police and confessed, "I have pictures from the Nth Telegram chatroom." At that time, 340 child pornographic photos were found on his cell phone.



As of the end of last month, the National Police Agency identified 305 non-paying members of the Nth Telegram chatroom and 720 people with exploited content from the chatroom. The police are now investigating by allocating the cases to local offices across the country.

