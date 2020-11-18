A dog shelter is in search for the white truck that threw away two puppies

Recently, netizens have been searching for the white truck that threw two puppies into the farm waterway in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

The waterway is a deep agricultural water ditch that is not easily accessible for two-month-old puppies.



Many wondered how the two puppies ended up in the water ditch. On November 17th, a post was made on social media revealing that two puppies were abandoned to die in the agricultural waterway near a residential area.



According to the netizen who created the post, she stated that one puppy was found near her home on November 15th and the other puppy in the waterway on November 16th.

Looking at the two puppies' characteristics, the netizen was sure the puppies were from the same litter.

After discovering the puppies, the netizen reported to the police and found the surveillance footage in the nearby area. The white truck was seen abandoning the puppies in two different areas.

Unfortunately, the police were not able to find out who the suspect is because of the difficulties in capturing the license plate number of the truck.

The netizen stated, "I want to capture the suspect, so they can at least be fined for the crime. If anyone knows a way to track down the white truck or can find the license plate number, please let me know."

The puppies are starting to eat solid food, according to the netizen. Many are hoping the puppies can find a good forever home as much as they survived a near-death situation.

