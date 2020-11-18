24

0

News
Posted by haydn-an 1 hour ago

A dog shelter is in search for the white truck that threw away two puppies

AKP STAFF
AKP BUZZ

Recently, netizens have been searching for the white truck that threw two puppies into the farm waterway in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. 

The waterway is a deep agricultural water ditch that is not easily accessible for two-month-old puppies. 

Many wondered how the two puppies ended up in the water ditch. On November 17th, a post was made on social media revealing that two puppies were abandoned to die in the agricultural waterway near a residential area.

According to the netizen who created the post, she stated that one puppy was found near her home on November 15th and the other puppy in the waterway on November 16th. 

Looking at the two puppies' characteristics, the netizen was sure the puppies were from the same litter. 

After discovering the puppies, the netizen reported to the police and found the surveillance footage in the nearby area. The white truck was seen abandoning the puppies in two different areas.

Unfortunately, the police were not able to find out who the suspect is because of the difficulties in capturing the license plate number of the truck.

The netizen stated, "I want to capture the suspect, so they can at least be fined for the crime. If anyone knows a way to track down the white truck or can find the license plate number, please let me know."

The puppies are starting to eat solid food, according to the netizen. Many are hoping the puppies can find a good forever home as much as they survived a near-death situation.

  1. Buzz
8 1,275 Share 100% Upvoted

7

ygwinner-1,892 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

3

brideofchangjin24 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

that's a damn shame. i'm sitting here wishing i had a dog and this fool is just throwing puppies away

at least take them to the shelter so someone like me can adopt them, feed them tasty foods and buy them fluffy dog beds

i'd name one bangchan and one hyunjin

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND