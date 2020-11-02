2PM's Taecyeon, Nichkhun, Wooyoung, and Junho perform 'My House' at JYP staff member's wedding

Some of the 2PM members recently got together for a very special occasion!





On November 8 KST, members Taecyeon, Nichkhun, Wooyoung, and Junho attended the wedding of a JYP Entertainment staff member, where they performed their 2015 hit single "My House" as a congratulatory gesture.



The older brother of the bride took to his personal Instagram in excitement about the performance, sharing a video of it and writing, "Whether it was their performance, their personalities, or their visuals, the group was really awesome, and [their attendence] was the best. It was my first time being this close to celebrities, so it was really exciting. They were lively and polite."



In response to the news of their wedding apperance, 2PM fans left a number of comments, including, "Bride, close your eyes! Groom, you close your eyes too!," "Attending a staff member's wedding and even performing a congratulation song, they're really genuine," and "As expected, they're awesome people."



Meanwhile, back on October 30, the 2PM members also recently met up for a meal during one of enlisted member Chansung's days off, which was documented by Taecyeon on his official social media.



Check out the Instagram post, which includes a clip of 2PM's performance, below!