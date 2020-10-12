9

4

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

LOONA's new album '12:00' allegedly leaked by accident

AKP STAFF

On October 12, there have been reports on social media and various online communities that LOONA's upcoming album '12:00' was leaked by accident. 

Already, there are a few of LOONA's new songs floating around social media. According to one user, a Chinese site released the album in advance by accident. Since then, there have been some people who spread the new songs on social media. Others have also spread some fake songs claiming that it's LOONA's new songs.

Many LOONA fans are disappointed while others still can't believe this has happened.

Meanwhile, LOONA is scheduled to make their comeback with their new mini-album '12:00' on October 19 at 6 PM KST.

  1. LOONA
5 2,056 Share 69% Upvoted

2

ruben1,123 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

our poor babies, they worked so hard

Share

1

SuperFly_Snuka43 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

How annoying😑

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
2 days ago   142   41,231
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Debuts of All Time
3 days ago   47   25,891

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND