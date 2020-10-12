LOONA's new album '12:00' allegedly leaked by accident

On October 12, there have been reports on social media and various online communities that LOONA's upcoming album '12:00' was leaked by accident.
Already, there are a few of LOONA's new songs floating around social media. According to one user, a Chinese site released the album in advance by accident. Since then, there have been some people who spread the new songs on social media. Others have also spread some fake songs claiming that it's LOONA's new songs.
Many LOONA fans are disappointed while others still can't believe this has happened.
Meanwhile, LOONA is scheduled to make their comeback with their new mini-album '12:00' on October 19 at 6 PM KST.
