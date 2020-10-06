A man finds his long lost family after twenty years after a trip to the convenience store

A 24-year-old man, identified only by his surname Kang, visited a convenience store near his home on the eve of the Chuseok Holiday.



After buying a drink, he took out his card to pay but he couldn't take his eyes off the counter monitor he had inadvertently looked at.



He discovered his childhood photo displayed on the monitor screen.



The man was shocked to find that his childhood photo was posted with the title "Missing Child". He hastily called the contact number listed on the screen.



Mr. Kang stated, "At first I thought it was some kind of mistake". Mr. Kang called the Missing Children's Center at the Korea Children's Rights Center and requested for the photo to be removed because he was not a missing child. However, he received an unimaginable answer. It was revealed that Mr.Kang's family, who have been searching for Mr. Kang for over 20 years, registered him to the Children's Rights Security Agency as a missing child.



Based on this information, BGF Retail Company that manages over 14,000 convenience stores nationwide had spread his photo and information all across their convenience stores.



Last month, Mr. Kang who recognized his childhood photo at one of the convenience stores was able to be reunited with his family after twenty years.



Mr. Kang stated that he thought he had no parents as he grew up in a child care facility.



Yoon Hye Mi, the director of the Children's Rights Security Agency, stated, "It's is rare for someone to recognize the information on the missing child poster and then find the family they were separated from. The BGF Retail Company was able to play a major role in finding the missing child."



BGF Retail Company has signed a business agreement with the Child Rights Security Agency for the first time in 2018. They have been continuously carrying out activities to help missing children return home as soon as possible. They have also utilized their infrastructure by distributing posters to prevent children from going missing or being kidnapped. They have distributed the missing children's posters in areas near schools and displaying the posters on the counters of the convenience stores. They have also put forth efforts to find the long-term missing children.



Min Seung Bae, the head of the BGF Retail's business support office, stated, "I'm happy that BGF Retail's campaign that was carried out over the years have come to bear results during these difficult times."



