A Korean prison installs Karaoke machines and video game consoles to relieve the stress of inmates

It has been reported that a prison in Jeonju installed a Karaoke machine and game console to relieve the stress of prisoners.



Jeonju Prison stated on October 28, that it has opened a "psychological and physical healing room" for correctional refinement for a sound return to society for their inmates. The rooms are equipped with Karaoke machines and game consoles so that the inmates can relieve stress to gain mental and physical stability.



There are three rooms prepared with the Karaoke machines in which one room can fit one person, and one room can fit two people at a time. The other room is equipped with two video game consoles. The time the inmates can use the rooms is from 9 AM to 3 PM and is free.

Inmates must apply to use these rooms beforehand and can use the room for a minimum of one hour. Inmates who are prone to high levels of stress, such as death row inmates and inmates with depression will take priority in using these rooms.

One inmate stated that he was able to relieve some stress when he was able to sing and scream using the Karaoke room. He stated, "I was depressed and stressed, but after using the healing rooms, I was able to relieve my pent-up feelings. I think many inmates will use it in the future."

One official of the Jeonji Prison stated, "Jeonju Prison is the first correctional facility to have a Karaoke room. We always check the temperature and switch out the mic covers frequently. We are constantly following the quarantine measures as we disinfect the equipment. The healing room is installed right next to the field so inmates will be able to access it whenever."

