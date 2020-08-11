[TW] More racist photos among the Uijeongbu High School graduation photos revealed

[TW]

The Uijeongbu High School was recently involved in a controversy as a group of their students were criticized for using blackface in their parody of the Ghana Dancing Pallbearers.

However, netizens discovered a parody photo that crossed the line even further than the Ghana Dancing Pallbearer parody. The photo was a parody of the soccer players Steven Gerrard and Demba Ba. In the photo, the student reenacting Steven Gerrard is on the floor on all fours wearing a leash that is held by the student reenacting Demba Ba. The student reenacting Demba Ba is wearing dark makeup which covers his whole body as he holds the leash.







This was a parody of a soccer tournament in which Steven Gerrard made a mistake of slipping on the ground during the match and gave Demba Ba the first goal in vain. At that time, Gerard fell forward kneeling on all fours as he touched the ground with both his hands.

After this match, many netizens mocked this incident as they created gifs of Demba Bar with Steven Gerard on a leash and posted on various soccer-related online communities.



The students of Uijeongbu High School used this incident as one of the parodies. Many netizens discovered this photo as the controversy over blackface heightened in Korea.

This photo has been shared among the Korean netizens through other online communities such as theqoo.com and fmkorea.com as many criticize these children for crossing the line.

Netizens have commented, "This tournament happened six years ago, they are still mocking the players.", "The leash crossed the line and on top of that they did another blackface makeup.", "High School Seniors aren't babies anymore, they should know better.", "This is being rude to the players, they need to stop."