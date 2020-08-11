Kongju High School students heavily criticized for blatantly copying Uijeongbu's dancing pallbearers' costumes & tagging #SamOkyere

Back on August 10, controversy arose once again as graduating students from another high school were seen blatantly copying the Uijeongbu High School students' parody costumes of the Ghanaian dancing pallbearers.

Last week, serious discussions of racism sparked after some students from Uijeongbu High School (famous for their costumed graduation photos) parodied Ghana's popular dancing pallbearers. The issued became cause for a heated debate as many criticized the students' use of 'Black Face'. Afterward, representatives of Uijeongbu High School clarified that the students had no intentions of displaying racist behavior toward anyone; however, opinions still remained divided as to whether or not the students' photos were "racist" regardless of their intentions.

Then, over the weekend, students from Kongju High School were also seen sharing their costumed graduation photos via SNS. But this time, many noticed a group of Kongju students openly parodying the "Uijeongbu incident", rather than simply parodying the popular dancing pallbearers. One student even used the hashtag #SamOkyere, blatantly calling out the Ghanaian TV personality who has been facing backlash from K-netizens for his criticism of the Uijeongbu incident.



The Kongju High School students' parody of the controversial incident is currently under severe criticism, as even Korean netizens had to admit, "This is just intentional racism."

Other K-netizens on online communities commented, "There's no way to side with the kids on this one at all. It's 100% uneducated, racist behavior, and I'm embarrassed", "It doesn't matter if they're just graduating young kids, this is just brainless", "This is on another level of low", "Okay the Uijeongbu kids really didn't know, but these kids here are just trying to disgrace Korea's image", "It's sad but what Sam Okyere said is all true... this is Korea's current level, we get mad and argue even when we're wrong and the kids learn that same behavior exactly", "The fact that there wasn't a single teacher there to stop those kids from doing this is even worse", and more.