Solo artist/SISTAR member Hyolyn has confirmed her comeback date!

Hyolyun will be returning this August 19 with a new single, marking her first music release in approximately 8 months. Previously, the solo artist garnered attention from fans for her '#xhyolynx' series, which included "Hug Me Silently" feat. Crucial Star, "You Know Better", and more.

Most recently, Hyolyn shared a cover clip of Linda G (Lee Hyori)'s "Linda" feat. Yoon Mi Rae via her SNS.