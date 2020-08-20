Former MONSTA X member Wonho releases tracklist for his debut album 'Love Synonym #1'

Former MONSTA X member Wonho has released the full tracklist for his solo debut album, 'Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me'.

The album is set to contain a total of 8 tracks, starting with title track "Open Mind" and moving on to "I Just", "Lost In Paradise", "Losing You", "Interlude: Runway", and "With You". The track "Open Mind" is a rhythmic electronic pop genre, approaching the topic of love with a different perspective. Both "Open Mind" as well as Wonho's pre-release single "Losing You" are available in Korean and English versions.

Wonho's 'Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me' will be released worldwide this coming September 4. Are you looking forward to it?

