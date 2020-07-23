Husband dies while trying to save his wife who jumped into a river after an argument

A man was swept by the rapid river waters and killed ashe was trying to save his wife who jumped into the river after they had an argument.

According to the Gyeongnam Fire Department, Mr. A (age 48) was found dead at 3:07 p.m. on July 23rd. His body was discovered 30 meters downstream of Yerim Bridge in Miryang city, Gyeongsangnam Province.



The man went missing at around 11 AM when he was swept away by the rapid currents 10 meters downstream of Yerim Bridge.



It was reported that Mr. A and his wife Mrs. B were having an argument when his wife jumped into the river saying "I'm going to die." This is when Mr. A jumped into the river after her to save her but he was swept up by the strong currents of the river. He was missing until the fire department found his body down the river.



Mrs. B's clothing was caught on a collection of aquatic plants and she was later saved by the fire department.

