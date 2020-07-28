Eight shocking dresses worn by Korean celebrities at award ceremonies

Korea is known to be a country with quite conservative ideology and many Korean netizens find certain things shocking that are not so shocking in other oversea countries.

One of those things is the dresses worn by female celebrities as they walk down the red carpet. Korean netizens expect the female celebrities to be dressed in elegant dresses for these award ceremonies, however, many female celebrities tried to grab attention through their dresses in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Some of these celebrities made such an impression, that their shocking dresses were left in history as the most unprecedented and shocking dresses at Korean award ceremonies. So without further ado, here are the eight most surprising and controversial dresses worn to Korean award ceremonies.

1. Actress Oh In Hye





Actress Oh In Hye successfully left an impression as she wore a red dress at the Busan International Film Festival back in 2011. Many netizens wondered if she had put on the dress properly since the dress was revealing far more than what netizens would like to see. Many criticized her saying she has dressed too revealingly to an international movie festival.

2. Actress Han Se Ah

Actress Han Se Ah wore a lace red dress with black ropes tied all around her at the '2014 Grand Bell Awards - The Grand Bell Movie Festival'. She made headlines as her strange dress caught the eyes of Korean netizens.

3. Actress Lee Sung Kyung

Actress Lee Sung Kyung is famous for her roles in popular dramas such as 'Weightlifting fairy Kim Bok Joo' and 'Dr. Romantic 2'. However, Lee Sung Kyung also left an impression with her dress at the 'Seoul Drama Awards' back in 2015. The dress she wore is not as shocking as the previous two dresses but the Korean netizens took a second look at her dress because of the skin color lace top.

4. Actress Ha Na Kyung

Last year, actress Ha Na Kyung was involved in a dating violence controversy and admitted to being sentenced on charges on intimidation and violence. However, before she was involved in such controversy, she made her name known through a provocative dress she wore at the 'Blue Dragon Film Awards' in 2012. She was wearing a black dress that revealed much of her chest and legs. However, what made headlines was when she dangerously fell forward after tripping over her dress.

5. Actress Kim So Yeon

Actress Kim So Yeon has made herself known through her elegant beauty as she wore graceful dresses to award ceremonies. However, she was a hot topic back in 2007 when she wore this revealing white dress to the '12th Busan International Film Festival'. Looking back, this dress doesn't seem as controversial as it was. However, Korean netizens were much more conservative ten years ago and were shocked by Kim So Yeon's revealing dress.

6. Actress Bae So Eun

Actress Bae So Eun shocked netizens back in 2012 when she wore a nude dress which revealed her whole back at the 'Busan International Film Festival'.

7. Actress Kang Han Na

Actress Kang Han Na made her name known through her supporting role in the ever-popular drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'. However, before appearing in the drama, she made headlines as she showed off an unexpectedly shocking dress. When she got out of the car to walk into the 'Busan International Film Festival' netizens were amazed by the elegant black dress she had worn. However, she shocked netizens as she showed off revealing the back of the dress.

8. Actress Noh Soo Ram

Actress Noh Soo Ram shocked the Korean netizens when she showed up at the 'Blue Dragon Film Festival' back in 2014. She was wearing a black see-through dress which revealed a lot of her skin through the mesh dress.

A long time ago, award ceremonies were a way for celebrities to make an impression. Many female celebrities chose to wear revealing dresses which caused controversy. Many netizens still comment on the dresses as they are still shocked at the unprecedented and revealing dresses that the actresses wore a few years back.

Netizens' commented:

"Looking back at these dresses, they're still too revealing to me."

"It's my first time seeing actress Lee Sung Kyung's dress and I took a second look because the top is all nude color."



"I think I came to know Kang Han Na through that photo of her."



"I think all these actresses overdid their dresses so that they can become known."



"These are still too much today."



"Well, the revealing dresses are not that pretty either."



"Ugh, these dresses are hideous."





