Bighit trending on Twitter after Army fans become angry with a songwriter for "discrediting" the artists

On July 15th, the hashtags #bighit and #BigHitEntertainment were trending worldwide as BTS fans expressed their anger at the songwriter Melanie Fontana.



The incident began when Melanie Fontana claimed that BTS had co-written the song "Boy with Love" on her Instagram account in April of last year. The fans were upset Melonie Fontana was speaking as if she mainly wrote the song when it was in fact written through a group effort with the BTS members, RM and Jungkook.

Now, fans are more angered since Melonie Fontana is recently taking the credit for V's solo song "Sweet Night". "Sweet Night" is an OST song for the Korean drama 'Itaewon Class' and was released back in March of this year. This song is known to have been written by several songwriters but ARMY believes Melonie Fontana took the main credit and claimed that she wrote the song with her husband.

Fans are saying Melanie Fontana is speaking as if she has written the song by herself. More fans have become upset when Melanie Fontana claimed that she wrote every single word to V's "Sweet Night".

Fans have tweeted comparisons of other songwriters' posts when BTS won awards for the songs that they have co-written with BTS.

Now take a good look at the posts the songwriters for Black Swan made compared to Melanie Fontana

MELANIE’S WORDS ON IG STORY 7/15:

There is no such thing as stealing credits in the music industry. U either wrote the song or you didn’t.



WHAT. Her husband claimed they both wrote EVERY word to sweet night when clearly they didn’t. THAT IS DISCREDITING TAEHYUNG’S HARD WORK. — ‎ ⁷ ً (@sugaudacity) July 15, 2020

These angered fans are now tweeting #bighit in order to resolve this issue and have even written a letter of plea to the agency. The letter reads:

Dear BigHit Entertainment,

This is regarding the writers you’ve periodically worked within the past - Melanie Joy Fontana and Michel "Lindgren" Schulz. As in the past and now more recently, they have appropriated BTS’ success and passed off the combined hard work of a team as their own and have now resorted to discrediting the work of the BTS members themselves.

They are combative with BTS ARMY and consistently fail to realize the impact their words and actions have on the group and the group's representation in the international market.

We request you to please consult with them on their public representation of their contributions and intervene so that they do not diminish and devalue the role of BTS members and their artistry.

We no longer find it comfortable to interact or support these people as writers until something is done to clarify their role in the process from the start and that the extent of their appropriation of BTS' artistry is mitigated in full.

We request that Bighit limit or stop all future work with these individuals until better role clarity is met."

