A group of men attack a taxi driver after he asked them to wear a mask

Issues about wearing a mask don't seem to stop in Korea or overseas.

There have been constant incidents where the bus drivers or taxi drivers have been assaulted by their customers causing a social issue. On July 8th, News Channel A reported an incident of a taxi driver being assaulted by a group of four men when the taxi driver asked them to wear masks.

According to the report this assault incident took place on July 6 at Gangnam District of Seoul. The victim was assaulted when he asked the group of men to wear a mask before getting in the taxi.

In that instance, the four men were displeased with the request made by the taxi driver. Thus, they grabbed the taxi driver and proceeded to hit him on the back of his head as they began to assault him.

The group of men took turns as they hit the taxi driver and kicked him until a bypasser tried to stop them. When the bypasser asked the men "Why are you hitting him?" The men replied saying "Bad taxi drivers need a beating" as they continued with the assault.

Ultimately, the taxi driver received injuries that will take two weeks to recover fully and the police are investigating the two men who have directly assaulted the taxi driver.

Such incidents have been occurring as people refuse to wear masks that are mandatory when getting on public transportation such as buses and taxis.

