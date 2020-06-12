Baseball team Hanhwa Eagles loses 18 games in a row, ties for longest-losing streak record in Korean major league history

The Hanhwa Eagles tied for the longest losing streak in Korea's baseball league history.

On June 12th, the team lost 2 to 5 against the Doosan Bears, marking their 18th loss in a row since May 23rd. The team is now tied as they have the longest losing streak for a major league team since 1985 by the Sammi Superstars. News reports noted the team's inability to make hits against the opposing pitching team although they had some saving moments throughout the game. Netizens have been commenting on the team's performance on social media, saying:





"You can do it Hanhwa! Stay strong and rewrite history."

"Starting now, you can win 18 games in a row!"

"The other team won but they must feel bad..."

"This is the first time I felt bad when my team won."

Baseball is a huge part of Korean culture and media. Do you think the Hanhwa Eagles will make a triumphant comeback or continue their losing streak?

