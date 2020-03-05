SBS issues official apology after drama PD's arrest for drunken violence

SBS has issued an official apology to the press and the general public, after it was reported on March 5 that a male drama PD was arrested by police for drunken violence earlier this month.

According to MBC's 'News Desk' back on March 5, drama PD 'A' of SBS was arrested on March 1 after causing a ruckus while intoxicated, such as throwing bottles at passersby. The PD is said to have headed main productions for a Mon-Tues SBS drama aired some time last year.

Regarding the issue, SBS stated, "We are considering the recent report revolving around a drama PD's arrest back on March 1 as a very serious situation. We are currently investigation the case in further detail, and plan to respond to the situation according to company regulations. We deeply apologize for causing concerns."

