Former announcer in 30s faces charges for sharing sex tape without consent

Former announcer 'A' is facing charges for sharing a sex tape without consent.



According to reports on March 18, a former announcer in his 30s illegally screencaptured a sex tape and shared it in a chatroom without the consent of the other party in the footage. Media outlet TV Chosun stated, "Seoul's Seongdang Police Station indicted former announcer A and 2 others earlier this month on the charges of spreading obscene material that violated the Information and Communication Network Act."



It's reported the former announcer screencaptured the footage and shared the illegal media in a group KakaoChat room. He's said to have been reported for illegally filming and sharing the footage without consent in November of last year, and police searched his home and computer and called in witnesses for questioning.



Prosecutors have determined the footage was filmed with the consent of the other party, which means 'A' is only facing charges for distribution. Reports say when the investigation began, 'A' turned in his resignation letter at the broadcast company at the end of November of 2019.



Stay tuned for updates.

