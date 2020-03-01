Cheska dishes on the K-pop industry, has something to say about Hyorin, Lisa, and Irene

Ex-FIESTAR member Cheska dished on the idol industry.

She was on her Twitch channel answering questions about the K-pop industry. One of the things she said was about an encounter with SISTAR's Hyorin, where she said:

She also talked about plastic surgery in K-pop, explaining about some of the common procedures, and checking out videos on YouTube. She claimed that because she knew a lot about the types of plastic surgery that idols got, she could see what kind of procedures had been done even if those without much exposure saw no difference. She says every K-pop idol has gone through surgery and says there is 'natural' surgery, where she specifically claims that she thinks Lisa and Irene received. (She also talks about Park Bom.)

You can check out the full stream here. Her talk about plastic surgery starts at 3:08:00.

