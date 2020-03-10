Big Hit Entertainment is number 4 on Fast Company's 'World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020'

Big Hit Entertainment has been selected as one of the 'World's Most Innovative Companies of 2020' by Fast Company.

The top 50 list was revealed on March 10 by Fast Company. For the list, Fast Company selected the companies that are making the most profound impact on culture and industry.

Big Hit placed fourth overall, just behind Snap, Microsoft, and Tesla. Fast Company wrote, "Seoul’s Olympic Stadium was packed during pop band BTS’s three sold-out shows last October, but some fans bypassed long merch lines by preordering items via the e-commerce app Weverse Shop (formerly called Weply), which offers exclusive band-related products. Others checked wait times for food kiosks and posted messages to BTS members through the social networking app Weverse. These services weren’t built by tech startups, but by a subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment, the Seoul-based music management and production company that represents BTS and other artists."

You can read the full excerpt here.

Congratulations to Big Hit Entertainment!