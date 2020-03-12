A community post goes viral after poster finds a snake in her grapes

A bizarre but viral community post about grapes and snakes has gone viral.

On March 11th, a post titled 'I ate grapes and a snake came out' gained popularity. The post included only three pictures showing a green snake sticking out. The snake was small enough to hide its body among the grapes.

Many users couldn't hide their shock, commenting:

"Is that a baby snake?"

"How did you take care of this situation?"

"These are grapes with no pesticides."

"You could raise it."

"Extra protein."

"Is this real?!"

What would you do if you found a snake in your grapes?