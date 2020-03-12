13

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

A community post goes viral after poster finds a snake in her grapes

AKP STAFF
AKP BUZZ

A bizarre but viral community post about grapes and snakes has gone viral.

On March 11th, a post titled 'I ate grapes and a snake came out' gained popularity. The post included only three pictures showing a green snake sticking out. The snake was small enough to hide its body among the grapes. 

Many users couldn't hide their shock, commenting: 

"Is that a baby snake?"

"How did you take care of this situation?"

"These are grapes with no pesticides."
"You could raise it."

"Extra protein."

"Is this real?!"

What would you do if you found a snake in your grapes? 

  1. misc.
3 1,440 Share 81% Upvoted

5

iBangChan68 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

extra protein??? the fuqqq

its pretty tiny and cute tbh

baby snake dooo dooo dooo dooo dooo dooo

baby snake dooo dooo dooo dooo dooo dooo
baby snake dooo dooo dooo dooo dooo dooo
baby snake

Share

2

Siri1234,934 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

"Extra protein"

WTF? 🤣

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND