Seventeen to allegedly join 'Weverse' soon after BTS, TXT, & GFriend

According to fan accounts on Twitter, Seventeen will be joining Big Hit Entertainment's fan communication platform 'Weverse' next, after BTS, TXT, and GFriend.

The rumors were sparked due to an alleged clip from Big Hit Entertainment's annual corporate briefing (below), which recently took place privately as a result of ongoing Novel Coronavirus threats. However, as many of you know, neither Big Hit Entertainment nor Pledis Entertainment have confirmed previous rumors regarding their merger.

Meanwhile in the alleged briefing clip below, the speaker announces that Seventeen will be joining 'Weverse' very soon, and went on to share Seventeen's basic group profile with the audience.

Do you want the rumors of Big Hit Entertainment and Pledis Entertainment's merger to be true?