North Korean official shot to death after returning from China with the Coronavirus

A North Korean official with Coronavirus has been executed by the government.

On February 13, media outlet Dong-a Ilbo reported that a government official returned from a trip from China and it was discovered that he had the coronavirus and was put into isolation. However, he violated the quarantine and had entered public facilities including a public bath, sparking the anger of the government. He was arrested and shot to death shortly afterward.

North Korea closed its borders last month to tourists after the outbreak. Reports further reveal that a high ranking colonel of the Nation Defense Agency also visited China and was demoted because of it.