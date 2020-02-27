6

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

(G)I-DLE to postpone new album release and all upcoming activities including their first world tour due to unforeseen circumstances

It appears (G)I-DLE will be postponing their album release and their first world tour. 

An announcement was made by The Wiltern in Los Angeles on their Facebook page that reads as follows: 

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, G I-DLE 여자아이들 has decided to postpone their new album release and all upcoming activities, including their first world tour.

Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. Ticket holders should hold onto their tickets, as they will be valid for rescheduled dates. More information and new dates will be available on our sites soon.

We sincerely apologize to all fans and appreciate your understanding."

Many artists are canceling their activities due to the growing severity of the Coronavirus outbreak in Korea. Stay tuned for more updates.

bartkun3,979 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago
Kind of don't know what to say now. I mean I get that Korean market is big and they want to promote in their "home soil" on music tv shows. But wouldn't it be better to drop MV get on the plane and hit the road in US/CAN/Mex/Europe?

thealigirl83,335 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

oh no! i guess i'll be hearing from my local venue soon too

