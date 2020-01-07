4

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

HyunA surprises fans with photos of new piercings

AKP STAFF

HyunA surprised fans with photos of her new piercings.

On January 7, HyunA shared the photos below on Instagram, revealing her brand new collar bone piercings. As you can see in the photos, the skin around her piercings is red, which means it hasn't been long since she got them done.

Fans were surprised but generally responded positively to her photos. HyunA is known for taking chances with her fashion, and it seems she's decided to take on a new trend.

What do you think of HyunA's piercings?

insidersm-229 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Akp just copied all the articles that were posted or sent by the readers and reposted it. None of them were original, most of it copied from soompi too

honeycider3,663 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

While this article is better written, this was already posted about 2 hours ago...

https://www.allkpop.com/photo/2020/01/hyuna-shows-off-her-new-dermal-piercings-on-her-instagram
