HyunA surprises fans with photos of new piercings

HyunA surprised fans with photos of her new piercings.



On January 7, HyunA shared the photos below on Instagram, revealing her brand new collar bone piercings. As you can see in the photos, the skin around her piercings is red, which means it hasn't been long since she got them done.



Fans were surprised but generally responded positively to her photos. HyunA is known for taking chances with her fashion, and it seems she's decided to take on a new trend.



What do you think of HyunA's piercings?

