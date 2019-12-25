7

Merry Christmas from UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk to you

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk dressed up as a snowman for Christmas. 

On December 25, Lee Jin Hyuk posted two pictures of him dressed up as a snowman with a caption "Everybody Merry Christmas~" on his Instagram. 

Fans are loving his transformation for the holiday and debating whether he wanted to be Frosty or Olaf. In other news, he recently became a regular panelist on JTBC's new variety talk show 'Five Cranky Brothers'. The 9th episode will be aired on December 26 at 11 PM KST. 

Happy Holidays!

Everybody Merry christmas~🎄💙

