[GIVEAWAY] Share which K-Pop idol is your type to win exclusive prizes from 88rising and allkpop!

K-Pop fans have been utilizing 88rising artist NIKI's newest song, "Indigo" to showcase their love for their favorite idols and biases all over the TikTok app. The song's iconic "You know I'm your type... right?" lyric has gone viral on every social media platform, and it's no surprise that K-Pop fans have taken a liking to using the song to express their devout passion to their favorite idols! Fans globally are participating in the "#IndigoChallenge" by listing their bias's favorite traits in these videos to NIKI's gorgeous vocals- that's why allkpop and 88rising have teamed up to present to you the #AKPMyType challenge!

To get involved in the #AKPMyType challenge, all you need to do is come up with a creative way to showcase your bias using "Indigo" by NIKI! The three most creative and funniest videos will win rare and exclusive 88rising posters, albums, merchandise, and festival tickets!

Official Contest Rules:

1. Create a TikTok of the idol that's "Your Type" using "Indigo" by NIKI.

2. Follow the "My Type" format and get creative! The funnier and more entertaining your video, the higher the chance of you winning!

3. Use the following 3 hashtags: #AKPMyType, #allkpop, and #88rising in your video caption so we can track the entries coming in! Also, make sure to add your TikTok username in the comments below.

4. That's it! You may enter as many times as you'd like as long as you use the hashtags above!

5. 3 winners with the best #AKPMyType TikTok entries will be chosen on or around October 15, 2019, to win some awesome exclusive prizes! Be sure to check back here to see if your TikTok username has been listed as one of the lucky winners!

Prizes:

3rd Place

- 88rising merch

2nd Place

- 88rising merch

- Exclusive GUESS x 88rising merchandise

1st Place/Grand Prize Winner

- Exclusive GUESS x 88rising merchandise

- 1 pair of tickets to Head in the Clouds 2020

- $1,000 cash prize!



88rising and allkpop can't wait to see what you come up with for the #AKPMyType challenge! Be sure to check back here on or around October 16, 2019, to see if your video won the contest. Good luck!